A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody.Singla, who held the health portfolio in the state government, was arrested on corruption charge on Tuesday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases by his department.Earlier, the court had sent him to three-day police custody till Friday.Pardeep Kumar, who was Singlas Officer on Special Duty OSD, too has been sent to judicial custody till June 10. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:38 IST
Sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody.

Singla, who held the health portfolio in the state government, was arrested on corruption charge on Tuesday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding ''one per cent commission'' in tenders and purchases by his department.

Earlier, the court had sent him to three-day police custody till Friday.

Pardeep Kumar, who was Singla’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), too has been sent to judicial custody till June 10. The next date of hearing is June 10.

Singla and his OSD Kumar were booked on a complaint by Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh, posted at Punjab Health System Corporation. The officer had alleged that they demanded Rs 1.16-crore bribe from the allotment of projects and ''one per cent commission'' in government contracts. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

