Left Menu

Turkey keeps up pressure on Sweden, Finland

It has cited alleged support for Kurdish militants that Turkey considers terrorists and restrictions on weapons sales to Turkey.Cavusoglu said that an approach of well convince Turkey in time anyway, we are friends and allies would not be correct. He insisted that these countries need to take concrete steps. He added that we understand Finland and Swedens security concerns but ...

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:49 IST
Turkey keeps up pressure on Sweden, Finland
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's foreign minister says Sweden and Finland must now take "concrete steps" to alleviate his country's security concerns to overcome Ankara's objections to their NATO membership bid.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday that delegations from the two Nordic countries have returned home with Turkey's demands after a visit this week and Ankara is awaiting their answers.

The countries' membership bids require support from all NATO countries, but Turkey is objecting to them. It has cited alleged support for Kurdish militants that Turkey considers terrorists and restrictions on weapons sales to Turkey.

Cavusoglu said that "an approach of we'll convince Turkey in time anyway, we are friends and allies' would not be correct." He insisted that "these countries need to take concrete steps." He added that "we understand Finland and Sweden's security concerns but ... everyone also needs to understand Turkey's legitimate security concerns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022