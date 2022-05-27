Left Menu

Nehru institution-builder, BJP weakening democracy by bulldozing institutions: Rahul

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered Indias first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary and described him as an institution-builder who strengthened our democratic roots, but lamented that the BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions.He said India now needs a Bharat jodo more than ever before.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:06 IST
Nehru institution-builder, BJP weakening democracy by bulldozing institutions: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary and described him as an institution-builder who strengthened our democratic roots but lamented that the BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions.

He said India now needs a ''Bharat jodo'' more than ever before. His reference was toward uniting India in the present atmosphere. The Congress is holding a ''Bharat jodo'' yatra from Karnyakumari to Kashmir on Gandhi Jayanti.

''IIT, IIM, LIC, ITI, BHEL, NID, BARC, AIIMS, ISRO, SAIL, ONGC, DRDO...Nehru ji was an institution builder who strengthened our democratic roots. In 8 yrs, BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions. India needs #BharatJodo now more than ever,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

In another tweet, he shared a video showing pictures of Nehru with world leaders and how they described Nehru.

''58 years since his passing, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ideas, politics, and vision for our Nation are as relevant as they have ever been. May the values of this immortal son of India always guide our actions and conscience,'' Gandhi also said.

The Congress on Friday observed the death anniversary of Nehru with top party leaders paying rich tributes to him at his memorial in the national capital. Some leaders also took to Twitter to pay their homage and remember him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022