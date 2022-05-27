Russia is strengthening defensive positions in Kherson region -governor
Russian forces are fortifying their defensive positions in Ukraine's Kherson region, which lies just north of Crimea while shelling Ukraine-controlled areas on a daily basis, the region's Ukrainian governor Hennadiy Laguta told a media briefing on Friday.
He said that the humanitarian situation was critical in some parts of the region and that people are finding it almost impossible to leave the occupied territory, with the exception of a 200-car convoy that left on Wednesday.
