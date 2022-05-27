Left Menu

Jailed former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalized

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody, has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, his aide said on Friday. Deshmukh was suffering from uncontrolled high blood pressure and chest pain, and was admitted to an ICU at the civic-run KEM Hospital here for Stress Thallium Heart Test on May 25, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:27 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody, has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, his aide said on Friday. Deshmukh was suffering from ''uncontrolled high blood pressure and chest pain,'' and was admitted to an ICU at the civic-run KEM Hospital here for Stress Thallium Heart Test on May 25, he said. The 72-year-old former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in November 2021.

Earlier this month, a court had rejected Deshmukh's plea seeking permission to undergo a shoulder surgery at a private hospital. He could get the medical procedure done at the state-run JJ Hospital in the city, it said.

Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stepped down as home minister after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of corruption. The CBI subsequently booked him in a corruption case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

