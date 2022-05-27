Ahead of assembly by-election, Uttarakhand CM holds roadshow in Champawat

Ahead of the Champawat assembly by-election which is scheduled to take place on May 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a roadshow in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district. Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said he is very happy receiving people's support and blessings.

"I am a candidate from Champawat constituency. I am going to everyone for their support and votes. Happy to receive their blessings. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for Uttarakhand which I want to take forward," Dhami said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls after Dhami lost from the Khatima constituency during the polls held in February this year.

Despite the BJP winning the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a majority, Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. Presently Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly.

According to the Election Commission, the polling will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)