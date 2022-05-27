Left Menu

Ahead of assembly by-election, Uttarakhand CM holds roadshow in Champawat

Ahead of the Champawat assembly by-election which is scheduled to take place on May 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a roadshow in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:28 IST
Ahead of assembly by-election, Uttarakhand CM holds roadshow in Champawat
Visual from Madli Talli town in Champawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Champawat assembly by-election which is scheduled to take place on May 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a roadshow in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district. Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said he is very happy receiving people's support and blessings.

"I am a candidate from Champawat constituency. I am going to everyone for their support and votes. Happy to receive their blessings. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for Uttarakhand which I want to take forward," Dhami said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls after Dhami lost from the Khatima constituency during the polls held in February this year.

Despite the BJP winning the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a majority, Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. Presently Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly.

According to the Election Commission, the polling will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022