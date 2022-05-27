UK's Truss: Completely legitimate to support Ukraine with tanks and planes
27-05-2022
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday it was legitimate for allies to send tanks and planes to Ukraine.
"We are very clear it is completely legitimate to be supporting Ukraine with tanks, with planes and we're very supportive of the work that the Czech Republic has done sending tanks to Ukraine," she told a news conference.
