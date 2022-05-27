Left Menu

Ramashish Rai is new UP RLD chief

Updated: 27-05-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:15 IST
Ramashish Rai, a former MLA, was Friday appointed as the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the party announced. Manjit Singh was appointed as the executive state president (in-charge of sector organisation), while Kanwar Hasan the working state president (frontal organisation) of the party, the RLD said.

Aishwarya Raj Singh was appointed as the state convener of the RLD, the party said in a statement. ''The appointments have been made by RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary. The appointments will make the party more dynamic and empowered,'' the statement read. The RLD, which had tied up with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, had bagged eight seats in the polls. It emerged as the fourth largest party in the state assembly behind BJP, SP and Apna Dal (Sonelal).

