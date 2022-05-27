No Swedish politicians represent Kurdish PKK, Foreign Minister says

A report that some politicians in Sweden represent the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, a Kurdish militant organisation outlawed by the EU, are without basis, Sweden's Foreign Minister said on Friday. "Incorrect reports that Swedish politicians in democratic groups represent the terrorist organisation PKK," Ann Linde said on Twitter. "These are serious accusations that lack any basis."

A report published on Sunday in Turkish newspaper Turkiye Gazetesi claimed that one Swedish politician had links to the PKK. Turkey is opposing applications by Sweden and neighbouring Finland to join NATO because, it says, both countries harbour people linked to the PKK and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

