World News Roundup: Ethiopian rights body seeks release of 16 detained journalists; Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin - Zelenskiy and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ethiopian rights body seeks release of 16 detained journalists

Ethiopia's state-appointed human rights body called on Friday for the release of 16 journalists and media personnel after new arrests in recent days in the capital Addis Ababa and the restive region of Amhara. Press watchdogs and rights groups say Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government is increasingly intimidating the media and harassing opponents as it seeks to quell unrest in regions.

Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin - Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Ukraine was not eager to talk to Russia's Vladimir Putin but that it has to face the reality that this will likely be necessary to end the war. "There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I'm not telling you that to me our people are eager to talk to him, but we have to face the realities of what we are living through," Zelenskiy said in an address to an Indonesian think tank.

Hamas challenges Israel over nationalist flag march in Jerusalem

The Islamist Hamas group that runs the Gaza Strip is looking to impose new red lines in Jerusalem, epicenter of the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, even if that risks provoking another war. For years, flag-waving Israeli nationalists have staged an annual march through Jerusalem to celebrate Israel's capture of the Old City in the 1967 Middle East war.

In home of world's biggest nuclear plant, a vote may shape Japan's atomic future

Three days before a vote to choose their region's next governor, a handful of residents in Kashiwazaki, a sleepy coastal town in northern Japan, stood by a road to hear the race's long-shot contender warning of the dangers of nuclear power. Four years ago, Naomi Katagiri, who is challenging the incumbent in an election on Sunday for governor of Niigata prefecture, might have drawn a bigger, more attentive crowd.

Resurgent east Congo violence displaces 72,000 in one week

Fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over the past week between the army and the M23 rebel group has forced more than 72,000 people from their homes, the United Nations said on Friday. The M23, a rebellion claiming to represent the interests of ethnic Tutsis in eastern Congo, is staging its largest offensive since a 2012-2013 insurrection that captured vast swathes of the countryside.

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

Countries should take quick steps to contain the spread of monkeypox and share data about their vaccine stockpiles, a senior World Health Organization official said on Friday. "We think that if we put in place the right measures now we probably can contain this easily," Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, told the U.N. agency's annual assembly.

'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelenskiy tells West

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to stop playing around with Russia and impose tougher sanctions on Moscow to end its "senseless war" in Ukraine, adding his country would remain independent, the only question was at what price. Zelensky's criticism of the West has mounted in recent days as the European Union moves slowly towards a possible Russian oil embargo and as thousands of Russian forces try to encircle two key eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Turkey's talks with Sweden, and Finland made little progress on NATO concerns: sources

Talks between Turkish officials and delegations from Sweden and Finland this week in Turkey made little headway in overcoming Ankara's objections to the Nordic countries joining NATO, and it is not yet clear when further discussions will take place, according to two sources. "It is not an easy process," a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Friday. "They need to take concrete steps that will be difficult. Further negotiations will continue. But a date doesn't seem very close."

Colombia election this weekend sees leftist Petro in pole position

Colombians will choose among a leftist promising change, a center-right candidate seen as the natural successor to the incumbent leader, and an eccentric business magnate in a presidential vote on Sunday. Gustavo Petro, the leftist, has consistently led opinion polls, with around 40% of voting intentions. If no one secures more than 50% a run-off will take place on June 19, which surveys suggest Petro would win.

Shanghai takes baby steps toward ending COVID lockdown

Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions. The financial hub and the capital have been hot spots, with a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest a coronavirus spike in Shanghai and tight movement restrictions to stamp out a small but stubborn outbreak in Beijing.

