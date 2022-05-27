Mamata mourns deaths of soldiers in Ladakh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the deaths of seven soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday.Extending her condolences to their families, Banerjee said she was deeply distressed by the deaths.Deeply distressed by the traumatic road accident death of our 7 brave soldiers in Ladakh today Friday afternoon.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the deaths of seven soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday.
Extending her condolences to their families, Banerjee said she was deeply distressed by the deaths.
''Deeply distressed by the traumatic road accident death of our 7 brave soldiers in Ladakh today (Friday) afternoon. Some more seriously injured in the case. Sincere condolences for the bereaved, solidarity for all,'' she tweeted. The seven soldiers were killed and several others injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh, Army officials said.
