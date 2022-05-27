JMM wants to become party in EC proceedings against CM

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has expressed its willingness to become a party in the proceedings before the Election Commission against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, party sources said.

Soren has been asked to appear before the Election Commission on May 31 over the ownership of a mining lease by him.

JMM wrote to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday requesting him to forward the party’s application to the EC in a bid to present the political and administrative situation prevailing in the state under Soren's leadership, party general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

In the letter, JMM alleged that the petition filed by BJP to the EC is politically motivated to disturb the smooth functioning of the Soren government.

“The Petitioner party (BJP) has made totally baseless allegations against the chief minister seeking his disqualification from membership of the State Legislative Assembly which are malafide, false and vexatious,” the JMM alleged.

The EC has initiated proceedings against Soren after a petition by BJP over the mining lease issue to the Jharkhand governor on February 14.

Soren is accused of issuing a mining lease to himself for a stone chips quarry while holding the mines portfolio. PTI SAN KK KK KK

