Ramashish Rai appointed RLD's UP president

Former MLA Ramashish Rai was appointed the president of the Rashtriya Lok Dals Uttar Pradesh unit, days after the partys entire state executive was dissolved following its poor show in the Assembly polls.RLD spokesperson Surendra Kumar Sharma said apart from Rai, Manjit Singh and Kanwar Hasan has been appointed state working presidents.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:13 IST
Former MLA Ramashish Rai was appointed the president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal's Uttar Pradesh unit, days after the party's entire state executive was dissolved following its poor show in the Assembly polls.

RLD spokesperson Surendra Kumar Sharma said apart from Rai, Manjit Singh and Kanwar Hasan has been appointed state working presidents. Aishwarya Raj Singh has been appointed as the state convener of Team RLD, he said.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had contested the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Party president Jayant Singh Chaudhary had dissolved the entire state executive due bad performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Later, the party's state working president Dr Masood Ahmed had also resigned. Following this, the post of the state president in the Rashtriya Lok Dal was lying vacant.

Ramashish Rai is associated with the RLD for a long time. He was also considered close to Ajit Singh, Jayant Singh Chaudhary’s father. He was looking after the charge of the party's farmer cell.

