Appoint Goa women's commission chairperson soon or face protest, says AAP
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:52 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday demanded that Goa government appoint a chairperson for the state women's commission within a month or face an agitation.
State health minister Vishwajit Rane must make the appointment by June 30 or a protest will be held outside his office, Pratima Coutinho, the women's wing chief of Goa AAP said.
She said the quasi-judicial body was without a head at a time when atrocities against women were rising in the state.
