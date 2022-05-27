Putin ready to deliver gas, discuss prisoner swap - Austria
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:33 IST
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Russian President Vladimir Putin told him on a telephone call on Friday that Moscow would meet its natural gas delivery commitments and was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.
He made the comments to reporters after the two leaders held a 45-minute call.
