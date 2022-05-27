Left Menu

Need to uproot entitled dynasts with myopic ideas of India: Dharmendra Pradhan

For the 21st century to be Indias, the country needs to uproot entitled dynasts with myopic ideas of India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Friday, hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the BJP of weakening democracy.The senior BJP leader also alleged the CONgress system was at the forefront of harming Indias interests.While paying tributes to Indias first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi described him as an institution-builder who strengthened the countrys democracy.

For the 21st century to be India's, the country needs to uproot ''entitled dynasts'' with myopic ideas of India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Friday, hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the BJP of weakening democracy.

The senior BJP leader also alleged the ''CONgress system'' was at the forefront of harming India's interests.

While paying tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi described him as an institution-builder who strengthened the country's democracy. At the same time, he accused the BJP of bulldozing institutions and weakening democracy.

Pradhan responded to Gandhi's charges on the BJP in a series of tweets. ''The CONgress system was also at the forefront of weakening democracy at the roots and harming India's interests all the way. For the 21st century to be India's century, the country needs to uproot entitled dynasts with myopic ideas of India now more than ever.'' ''Empty sloganeering, nepotism policy paralysis, corruption, scams, 85 paise for every rupee, #BreakIndia were a culture of Congress regimes since independence,'' he said. He also took a dig at the Congress' proposed ''Bharat Jodo'' campaign to unite Indians, saying, ''People of India truly know and understand those with #BharatJodo on their lips and #BharatTodo in their heart.'' Gandhi in his tweet also said India now needs a ''Bharat Jodo'' more than ever before. His reference was towards uniting India in the present atmosphere.

''IIT, IIM, LIC, ITI, BHEL, NID, BARC, AIIMS, ISRO, SAIL, ONGC, DRDO...Nehru ji was an institution builder who strengthened our democratic roots. In 8 yrs, BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions. India needs #BharatJodo now more than ever,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

