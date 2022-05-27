Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi expresses sadness over death of Army soldiers in road accident in Ladakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:57 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sadness over the death of Army soldiers in Ladakh and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 injured in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, officials said.

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said As many as 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

''Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic accident with Indian Army personnel in Ladakh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes for the speedy recovery of our injured soldiers,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''Deeply shocked at the news of the terrible tragedy leading to loss of lives of our brave hearts serving mother India in difficult terrain. Our heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones.'' AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said the death of seven soldiers in Turtuk sector is very painful and paid her tributes to them. She also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

