Punjab CM Mann, Amarinder, Warring express grief over death of 7 soldiers in Ladakh accident

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday expressed grief over the death of seven Army men in Ladakh.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others were injured in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river.

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise.

In a tweet, Mann said, ''An extremely tragic news is received..A vehicle carrying 26 army personnel fell into the river where 7 of our soldiers were martyred.'' Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said he was deeply pained to learn about the death of seven soldiers.

''Extremely shocked and deeply pained over the loss of 7 precious lives of our brave soldiers in an accident in Ladakh. My profound condolences to the bereaved families,'' tweeted Singh, a former army man.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also said he was deeply saddened over the death of seven soldiers in Ladakh.

''Deeply saddened over the death of 7 of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh today. My heart goes to their families. Entire nation shares their grief and stands by them,'' Warring said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also said he was pained to know about the death of soldiers.

''Pained to learn about the tragic bus accident in #Ladakh in which we have lost 7 of our brave Army soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes for the speedy recovery of our injured soldiers,'' Badal tweeted.

