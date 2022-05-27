Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann, Amarinder, Warring express grief over death of 7 soldiers in Ladakh accident

My profound condolences to the bereaved families, tweeted Singh, a former army man.Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also said he was deeply saddened over the death of seven soldiers in Ladakh.Deeply saddened over the death of 7 of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh today.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:05 IST
Punjab CM Mann, Amarinder, Warring express grief over death of 7 soldiers in Ladakh accident
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday expressed grief over the death of seven Army men in Ladakh.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others were injured in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river.

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise.

In a tweet, Mann said, ''An extremely tragic news is received..A vehicle carrying 26 army personnel fell into the river where 7 of our soldiers were martyred.'' Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said he was deeply pained to learn about the death of seven soldiers.

''Extremely shocked and deeply pained over the loss of 7 precious lives of our brave soldiers in an accident in Ladakh. My profound condolences to the bereaved families,'' tweeted Singh, a former army man.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also said he was deeply saddened over the death of seven soldiers in Ladakh.

''Deeply saddened over the death of 7 of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh today. My heart goes to their families. Entire nation shares their grief and stands by them,'' Warring said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also said he was pained to know about the death of soldiers.

''Pained to learn about the tragic bus accident in #Ladakh in which we have lost 7 of our brave Army soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes for the speedy recovery of our injured soldiers,'' Badal tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022