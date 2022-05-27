President expresses grief over death of soldiers in Ladakh road accident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed grief over the death of soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 injured in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, officials said.

''Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Kovind tweeted.

