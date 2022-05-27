Left Menu

President expresses grief over death of soldiers in Ladakh road accident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed grief over the death of soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 injured in Ladakhs Turtuk sector on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, officials said.Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:13 IST
President expresses grief over death of soldiers in Ladakh road accident
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed grief over the death of soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 injured in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, officials said.

''Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022