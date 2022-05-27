Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL76 DEF-ARMY-3RDLD LADAKH-ACCIDENT Seven soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector New Delhi: Seven soldiers were killed and 19 injured in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

DEL60 PM-LADAKH-ACCIDENT (CORRECTED) Ladakh accident: PM expresses anguish, says all possible assistance being given to those affected New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the road accident in Ladakh in which seven army personnel lost their lives and said all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

BOM20 MH-LDALL ARYAN NCB gives Aryan Khan clean chit in ‘drugs on cruise’ case Mumbai/New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in last year's 'drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested and spent 22 days in jail.

DEL82 MEA-INDIA-HUNGARY India, Hungary discuss pressing global issues including Ukraine conflict New Delhi: India and Hungary on Friday discussed the global economic situation, the Ukraine conflict, developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

DEL78 JK-HC-2NDLD HYDERPORA Hyderpora encounter: J-K high court orders exhuming body of third civilian Srinagar: Declaring that the administration's action was violative of the Right to Equality, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday ordered that the body of a civilian dubbed a terrorist and killed in an encounter in November 2021 be exhumed and handed to his family for last rites. DEL69 CBI-LD KARTI CBI questions Karti for nearly 8 hrs in 'bribe-for-visa' case New Delhi: The CBI on Friday questioned Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram for nearly eight hours on the second day in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 50 lakh in the issuing of visas for 263 Chinese workers in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister, officials said.

DEL75 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES Covid: 445 new cases in Delhi, positivity rate 2.04 pc New Delhi: Delhi on Friday logged 445 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department here.

DEL58 ED-FAROOQ ABDULLAH-2NDLD SUMMONS ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah on May 31 at its Srinagar office in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, officials said on Friday.

BOM11 MH-GANESH FESTIVAL-PRESIDENT Ganpati festival made invaluable contribution to national politics: President Kovind Pune: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Ganesh festival has made invaluable contribution to national politics and emerged as a source of nationalism and social harmony during the British rule.

DEL56 DEF-NWM-RIFLE Iconic rifle, helmet at India Gate shifted to National War Memorial New Delhi: The iconic rifle and the soldier's war helmet, which were part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate, were moved to the National War Memorial on Friday.

BUSINESS DEL77 BIZ-LD ALL RBI RBI pitches for structural reforms; flags inflationary pressure Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday pitched for structural reforms for sustained economic growth amid rising inflationary pressure, and asked banks to remain watchful of possible slippages in restructured loans.

DEL61 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves rise USD 4.23 bln to USD 597.51 bln: RBI Mumbai: India's forex reserves increased by USD 4.23 billion to USD 597.509 billion for the week ended May 20 on the back of a high accretion of core currency assets, according to RBI data.

LEGAL LGD10 DL-COURT-CHAUTALA Delhi court awards 4-yr jail term to O P Chautala in DA case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday awarded a four-year jail term to former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

LGD11 SC-AZAM KHAN SC stays HC’s bail condition of SP MLA Azam Khan related to land of Jauhar University New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court’s bail condition imposed on Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan directing the District Magistrate of Rampur for taking possession of land attached to the Jauhar University campus in an alleged grabbing of enemy property case.

FOREIGN FGN66 CHINA-RUSSIA-BRICS-EXPANSION Actively supports Russia's move to expand BRICS bloc, says China Beijing, May 27 (PTI) China, which is holding the rotating Presidency of BRICS bloc this year, said on Friday that it actively supports the expansion of the five-member group, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Saudi Arabia and Argentina desired to join the grouping. By K J M Varma FGN62 LANKA-INDIA-AID Consignment of over 25 tonnes of medical supplies from India reaches crisis-hit Lanka Colombo: India on Friday handed over 25 tonnes of medical supplies worth over USD 700,000 to Sri Lanka as part of its ongoing efforts to help the island nation combat its worst economic crisis and shortage of medicines.

