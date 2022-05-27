People in Gujarat can get free electricity if corruption ends: Kejriwal

Hitting back at Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil for criticising his party for promising freebies, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people in the state would get free power supply if the ''rampant corruption'' there ended.

Speaking in Surat on Thursday, Paatil had targeted the AAP without naming it.

''As Assembly polls in Gujarat are approaching, some people have come here to promise freebies or to criticise our infrastructure.....the BJP government in Gujarat has been running 40,000 schools, some in far-flung areas, efficiently for the last 27 years. Enough teachers are provided to these schools,'' he said. ''Some people are trying to misguide people by citing the example of Mohalla Clinics (in Delhi). We all have seen the poor condition of these clinics,'' he added.

In response, Kejriwal took to Twitter on Friday to ask Paatil to end corruption in Gujarat.

''Paatil Saheb, you are having no problem when your ministers get free electricity. But you have a problem if I provide free electricity to the people. Corruption is rampant in Gujarat government. If you end corruption in Gujarat just like I did in Delhi and Punjab, you will have ample funds to provide free electricity to the people,'' the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

