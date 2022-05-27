Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt constitutes panel to implement Uniform Civil Code

27-05-2022
Keeping a pre-poll promise, the Uttarakhand government on Friday constituted a panel of experts headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to implement a Uniform Civil Code for the state.

''In accordance with a commitment made in our vision document at the time of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, an expert committee headed by honourable retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been constituted,'' Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Facebook post.

''This is to impart uniformity to all religious communities and to conserve the culture of Devbhoomi,'' he said.

In the last leg of campaigning for the state Assembly polls held in February, Dhami had said an expert panel to implement the Uniform Civil Code will be set up soon after the BJP is re-elected to power.

Keeping his commitment, the proposal for setting up a committee for drafting a Uniform Civil Code was cleared at the very first meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Dhami.

Once implemented, Uttarakhand will be the second state after Goa in the country to implement it.

Dhami is of the view that the rest of the states in the country should also follow the examples of Goa and Uttarakhand.

