Who will bear responsibility for young man's trauma: Chidambaram after Aryan clean chit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:00 IST
Hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday asked who will bear the responsibility for the young man's trauma and said in many cases, arrest comes first and investigation follows which was a ''perversion'' of the procedure established by law.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in last year's 'drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested and spent 22 days in jail.

NCB officials said Aryan Khan and five others were not named in the agency's charge sheet due to ''lack of sufficient evidence''.

Reacting to the development, Chidambaram said it is now admitted that there was no evidence against Aryan Khan ''Who will bear responsibility for the trauma of the young man?'' the former home minister said.

''Investigation must lead to arrest. Sadly, in many cases, arrest comes first and investigation follows,'' he said.

This is a ''perversion'' of the procedure established by law, Chidambaram added.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, ''Art of News plants by Govt Agencies, Fallacious nature of News debates, Ruining of reputation without proof, Holding people guilty without trial, This is - New India!'' ''Do think, if all this was done not to a celebrity child but to a loved one?'' he said. PTI ASK SRY

