No tickets to three times loser in upcoming polls, says TDP's Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday said party chief Chandrababu Naidu has decided not to give tickets in the coming polls to those candidates who have lost three times in consecutive elections previously. "On his part, he had proposed a 2 + 1 system in giving party positions. A debate was going on within the party on this. Anybody occupying a post for two consecutive terms should be given an upper-level post or lower-level one or none but not the same post for the third time," Lokesh told media persons at the Mahanadu venue in Ongole.

"I had asked the party chief to apply the new proposal to him (Lokesh) as well. Such proposals would help in infusing young blood at every level of the party. All would get equal opportunities to serve the party and the people," he stated. He further said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had given licence to his party activists to do whatever they would like.

"As a result, the YSRCP gangs, who targetted the opposition leaders and the general public till now, had started victimising their own party cadres these days," he added. Lokesh indicated that the TDP plans to allocate 40 per cent of tickets to the youth. Among them, in addition to the political heirs, those not having any prior political background would also get a chance. Not just the heirs of leaders would constitute the youth. They would include all those who would work hard for strengthening the party.

The TDP MLC said after Mahanadu concluded, he would expose two more massive scams that were committed by Jagan Reddy. Full evidence was also available to prove these frauds. The situation right now was that the YSRCP cadres themselves were revolting against their party leaders. Lokesh said that he was ready to undertake padayatra or take part in any agitation if the party leadership ordered him.

"The TDP was ever ready to face the elections. Any debate on alliances should be taken up at the time of elections. The response to Mahanadu touched new peaks," Lokesh stated. (ANI)

