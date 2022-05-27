Left Menu

Nadda holds meeting with BJP's tribal leaders

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday met party leaders and Union ministers from the Scheduled Tribes in a bid to reach out to the community. Naddas meeting with the partys tribal leaders assumes importance as states with substantial tribal population like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are going to polls later this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:57 IST
Nadda holds meeting with BJP's tribal leaders
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday met party leaders and Union ministers from the Scheduled Tribes in a bid to reach out to the community. Nadda's meeting with the party's tribal leaders assumes importance as states with substantial tribal population like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are going to polls later this year. The other states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh which also have sizeable number of Scheduled Tribes (ST) will go to polls next year. Besides Nadda, the meeting was attended by BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, party's central organiser V Satish, national general secretary Dilip Saikia, and Union ministers Arjun Munda and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

According to sources, during the meeting, Nadda and Santhosh suggested party leaders ways to further increase the penetration among all ST communities across the country.

All BJP MPs and leaders hailing from tribal communities also attended the meeting. PTI JTR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022