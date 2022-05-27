Left Menu

He was speaking at the inaugural of two-day conference of Central University Vice-Chancellors, on Devising Action Plan for Faster and Smoother Implementation of NEP 2020 at Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, 318 km from here.The Governor said the NEP ensured better scope for Bharathiya knowledge system, and expressed confidence that this conclave would come up with the needed action plan for implementing the NEP.Also, Ravi urged scholars to carry out indepth research on the pre-colonial glory of India and re-establish the lost links of the Bharathiya knowledge system.Nation is celebrating Azadi-Ka-Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Indias Independence.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 23:13 IST
NEP sees linguistic diversity as strength in inclusive development of nation: TN Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020, among other things, stresses on re-discovering the pride of India's past, including its knowledge system and the spirit to support this revolutionary transformation, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Friday.

The policy, he said, is comprehensive, and exhaustive and addresses linguistic diversity as the strength in the inclusive development of the nation. He was speaking at the inaugural of two-day conference of Central University Vice-Chancellors, on “Devising Action Plan for Faster and Smoother Implementation of NEP 2020” at Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, 318 km from here.

The Governor said the NEP ensured better scope for “Bharathiya knowledge system,” and expressed confidence that this conclave would come up with the needed action plan for implementing the NEP.

Also, Ravi urged scholars to carry out indepth research on the pre-colonial glory of India and re-establish the lost links of the Bharathiya knowledge system.

“Nation is celebrating Azadi-Ka-Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of India’s Independence. The country is marching ahead with unprecedented self-confidence and determination,” he said. The next quarter century of “Amrit Kaal” is a crucial phase for the nation, Ravi said.

“By 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence, India has to be the world leader. The NEP 2020 lays down the way forward to this goal,” the Governor emphasised. He stressed that 2014 has been a watershed in post-British, India’s journey to its destiny. “Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, there is a fundamental change in the way to look at the country and at its problems,” he said.

