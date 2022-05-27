Congress condemns BJP president Bandi Sanjay's remarks against Muslims

Accusing Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay of delivering a 'highly objectionable and provocative' speech against the Muslim community, the Congress party on Thursday demanded stern action against him. While addressing the reporters, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said, "Bandi Sanjay delivered a hate speech in Karimnagar with the sole intention to provoke the minority community and spread communal hatred. Although people like Sanjay, who have zero IQ level and no knowledge of history and geography, should be ignored, his remarks cannot be taken lightly as he is desperately trying to incite communal violence."

He also announced that the Chairman of Congress Minority Departments in all 33 districts of Telangana has been asked to lodge a formal complaint against Bandi Sanjay in their respective districts.Abdullah Sohail said that the Telangana BJP Chief knows nothing about Islam or Muslims in Telangana. Initially, he targeted 4 per cent Muslim reservations and then the Urdu language. Now he is targeting the mosques by demanding the digging up of all masjids. "His hatred for Muslims has reached a different level although it is aimed at deriving political benefits. He is making desperate attempts to draw the people's attention by making highly provocative comments," he said.The Congress leader alleged that the Telangana police should've registered a case 'suo motto' against Bandi Sanjay for his hate speech. However, since TRS is a secret ally of the BJP, the State Police is acting as a mute spectator and taking no action. He further alleged that the Congress party would never allow the joint plan of BJP and TRS to disturb communal harmony to succeed. "We will launch a formal complaint against Bandi Sanjay. If the police refuse to register a case, we will approach the court seeking action," he said.Abdullah Sohail also ridiculed Bandi Sanjay's allegations that mosques were built on 'shivams. He said no mosque could be built on temple land or even encroached land. Therefore, Bandi Sanjay's allegations were nothing but the figment of his weird imaginations. "By repeatedly taking the name of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in his speeches, Sanjay is trying to endorse Owaisi as the sole Muslim leader. MIM is a non-entity outside the Old City of Hyderabad. Further, there is not a single seat in Hyderabad where MIM and BJP are direct competitors. The BJP leader is taking MIM's name only to create a false impression that Owaisi was his main rival. This is a gameplan hatched by the TRS-BJP-MIM trio to divert people's attention from the real problems like unemployment and rising inflation," he alleged.The Congress leader advised people belonging to all communities not to get provoked by the misleading statements of Bandi Sanjay or Asaduddin Owaisi. He said both the leaders, under the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, were trying to incite communal hatred by indulging in a fake war of words. He said people should question BJP, TRS and MIM leaders about their failure to provide employment and control rising inflation.

Zaheer Lallani speaking to ANI stated, " it's very shameful with what right is Bandi Sanjay had told that if they form the government they will dig the Mosque and if the shivling is found masjid will be demolished, Urdu Language will be removed." Lallani questioned, " If Bandi Sanjay wants to incite violence between people, your slogan is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas in the election. What sort of development is this, to make people fight against each other. So in Telangana Bandi Sanjay's dream will not come true. There is no guarantee that Bandi Sanjay will win in the coming elections. As you are hurting religious sentiments the Congress party will file cases against you in every district of Telangana state. Bandi Sanjay should apologise for the comments." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)