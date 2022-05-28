Karnataka Governor calls on PM Modi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 00:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
''The Governor of Karnataka Shri @TCGEHLOT called on PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted with photographs from the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled: PM Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Lumbini in Nepal.
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana never insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi but highlighted issues of state and national importance: Uddhav Thackeray.
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian contingent for best ever show at Deaflympics; will host them at his residence on May 21 morning.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lumbini for Buddha Purnima, bilateral talks with Nepal counterpart Deuba.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in Lumbini.