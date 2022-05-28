Left Menu

Trump to call for security overhaul in U.S. schools, change in approach to mental health issues

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2022 02:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 02:23 IST
Trump to call for security overhaul in U.S. schools, change in approach to mental health issues
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump on Friday will call for a "drastic" change to the United States' approach to mental health issues and a security overhaul at schools following this week's shooting at a Texas school by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.

"We need to drastically change our approach to mental health. There are always so many warning signs. Almost all of these disfigured minds share the same profile," Trump was expected to say at the annual meeting of the biggest U.S. gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, in Houston, according to excerpts from his speech seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022