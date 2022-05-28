Protests at NRA convention in Texas, but speakers reject new gun laws

Protesters holding signs and crosses with photos of victims from the Texas elementary school shooting protested Friday outside the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston, as the gun lobby came under pressure after the massacre. Attendance was dampened and speakers and musical acts stayed away as about 500 protesters, some shouting "NRA go away," and "Shame, it could be your kids today," jeered attendees at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Tuesday's fatal shooting of 19 Uvalde, Texas, pupils and two teachers by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle again focused attention on the NRA, the nation's biggest gun lobby and a major donor to Congress members, mostly Republicans. Uvalde is about 280 miles (450 km) west of Houston.

Video images of the main auditorium in Houston, which holds about 3,600 people, showed it to be about half-full as former President Donald Trump took the stage on Friday afternoon. Other speakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, decried calls for new gun control laws and urged more spending on school security and law enforcement.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick dropped out of making in-person remarks at the event. Patrick said he withdrew so as not to "bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all the suffering in Uvalde." Cruz, a Texas Republican, said in a speech to the meeting that communities needed weapons to stay safe. "Taking away guns will not make them safer."

Outside at a park near the convention center, protester Harper Young, a 15-year-old Houston student, held a poster and choked back tears. "It’s completely unacceptable that gun violence is happening again and again. It’s horrific." In a country where gun rights are enshrined in the Constitution and gun sales are surging, the NRA is likely to shrug off new calls for more gun control measures despite the latest shooting.

The Republican Party, which has thwarted Democratic Party efforts in Congress to legislate stricter gun measures, is closely aligned with the NRA. The NRA's decision to proceed with its largest annual gathering is part of a decades-long strategy of standing up to pressure for gun control that dates to the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

Wayne LaPierre, NRA executive director, addressed the school killings but said gun owners "love our nation, love our children and grandchildren. ... That's why we will always cherish and protect our fundamental right to defend ourselves and our communities." Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, rejected suggestions that teachers be armed to thwart future shootings.

"More guns equal more violence," she said. "Assault weapons should be banned," she said outside the meeting. Houston activist Johnny Mata called on the NRA to halt the convention and hold a memorial service for the Uvalde victims.

“They have the audacity not to cancel in respect of these families, said Mata, who represented advocacy group Greater Houston Coalition for Justice. The NRA should "quit being a part of the assassination of children in American schools.” Tim Hickey, a Marine Corps veteran attending the event, dismissed the protests. “These people are puppets and sheep to the media. They are not changing anyone’s mind,” he said.

On the convention center's exhibit floor, attendees handled rifles, handguns, hunting and assault rifles at dozens of booths, and browse Sierra Bullets and other firms' ammunition displays. The weekend convention was the five million-member group's first annual get together after two prior cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Posters celebrating its 150th anniversary

hung over the exhibit hall. In a pre-recorded video, Texas Governor Abbott said, "as Texans and as Americans we grieve and mourn with these families." But he said laws did not stop the Uvalde shooter and pushed back at calls to saying "laws will not stop evil madmen from committing these atrocities."

