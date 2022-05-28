Left Menu

Ahead of urban local body polls, demand for traditional 'kurta pyjamas' soars in Indore

With Madhya Pradesh going to urban local body polls in July, the political fervour has started gradually spreading in the state. The candidates of the political parties have started queuing up at the renowned tailors of Indore to place their orders for the quintessential political attire 'Kurta Pyjama'.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-05-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 10:40 IST
Visual from a fabric shop at Indore, Madhya Pradesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
With Madhya Pradesh going to urban local body polls in July, the political fervour has started gradually spreading in the state. The candidates of the political parties have started queuing up at the renowned tailors of Indore to place their orders for the quintessential political attire 'Kurta Pyjama'. According to the old and renowned tailors of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Khadi and Linen Kurta Pyjamas is the favourite choice among the political leaders.

Dominating the political fashion, Khadi remains the most preferred choice among the politicians owing to its comfort, lightweight texture and soft hand feel. While talking about the colour of the attire, the tailors said that the parties reflect their political ideologies while choosing a particular colour. For example, the Congress leaders prefer the classic white, while the leaders of the saffron party BJP go for the coloured Kurta Pyjamas.

Nayan Makwana, who runs a "140 years old" tailoring shop, said since municipal elections are near and many candidates have started ordering 10 to 15 pairs of Kurtas and Pyjama. "Congress leaders prefer white colour, while BJP leaders prefer coloured kurtas and pyjamas. Among our big clients, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Kailash Vijayvargiya and many local leaders get clothes stitched at our place," said Nayan Makwana, owner of the shop.

"Most of the leaders prefer Khadi only," he added. "In the textile market too, there is ample stock of many varieties of Khadi for the leaders. Textile trader Santosh Khatri told ANI.

"There is a high demand for coloured Khadi fabric, which remains tight and thin. There is also a demand for white linens in view of the elections. Politicians like planes or linens," said Santosh Khatri, a textile trader. "Most of the people from the shop from where they take the fabric, get the stitching done by the tailors present here," Imran Khan, manager of Pakeezah, a decade-old store, told ANI.

"The demand for leaders has started coming in view of the municipal corporation panchayat elections. Khadi is in high demand, apart from this, there is also a demand for a variety of clothes named Raja Saheb in cotton. Orders from many BJP and Congress leaders have started coming," he added. The three-tier Madhya Pradesh panchayat polls will be held in three phases - June 25, July 1 and July 8 - and the counting of votes will take place on July 8, 11, 14 and 15, announced State Election Commissioner BP Singh.

The polls will be held for 22,921 village panchayats 22,921 posts of sarpanch and 3,63,726 panchayat members], 6771 members of 313 jumped panchayats and 875 posts of district panchayat members in the 52 districts. (ANI)

