Left Menu

Champawat by-poll: Yogi Adityanath campaigns for Uttarakhand CM Dhami, holds massive raodshow

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow along with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Tanakpur city in Champawat district ahead of the by-poll to Champawat Assembly seat which is scheduled to take place on May 31.

ANI | Champawat (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-05-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 12:48 IST
Champawat by-poll: Yogi Adityanath campaigns for Uttarakhand CM Dhami, holds massive raodshow
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds a roadshow along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Champawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow along with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Tanakpur city in Champawat district ahead of the by-poll to Champawat Assembly seat which is scheduled to take place on May 31. Dhami is contesting the bye-election from Champawat.

"The BJP government led by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji has given a model of development in the state of Uttarakhand. To fulfill the dreams of the people of Uttarakhand, BJP is necessary, youth like Pushkar Singh Dhami is necessary," said Adityanath, who hails from Uttarakhand, in a tweet. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls after the latter lost from the Khatima constituency during the Assembly polls held in February this year.

Presently Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly. Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

According to the Election Commission, the polling will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022