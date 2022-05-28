Left Menu

Proud Boys leader Tarrio loses latest bid for release from jail

"It's our estimation as far as what we have reviewed right now that the evidence is weak," Hassan said. Thousands of people stormed the Capitol that day to try to keep Congress from certifying current President Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 18:18 IST
Proud Boys leader Tarrio loses latest bid for release from jail
Enrique Tarrio Image Credit: Wikipedia

A judge has denied the latest request by Enrique Tarrio, the former top leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, for release from jail while he awaits trial on criminal charges relating to last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In an order issued late on Friday night, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said the evidence against Tarrio is "very strong" and that measures like a bond and home confinement "do not adequately mitigate the threat of dangerousness Tarrio poses." Kelly said that Tarrio "has the skill set, resources, and networks to plan similar challenges to the lawful functioning of the United States government in the future."

A judge in Florida previously denied a request by Tarrio for pretrial release, which is common in the U.S. legal system because of the presumption of innocence given to people accused of crimes. Tarrio asked Kelly to review the Florida judge's order. Tarrio is among the most high-profile of more than 775 people criminally charged for their roles in the assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in an effort to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

Police arrested Tarrio on Jan. 4, 2021, for burning a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic African-American church in December 2020, a charge for which he later served four months in jail. Prosecutors said Tarrio maintained an active leadership role behind the scenes on Jan. 6, forcefully telling his followers on social media not to leave the Capitol, and later, in the encrypted chat, telling them: "We did this."

Tarrio's attorney Nayib Hassan told reporters in March Tarrio left Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021 - a day before the attack on the Capitol. "It's our estimation as far as what we have reviewed right now that the evidence is weak," Hassan said.

Thousands of people stormed the Capitol that day to try to keep Congress from certifying current President Joe Biden's victory over then-President Donald Trump, a Republican. More than 800 face criminal charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022