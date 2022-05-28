Left Menu

Unemployment at its peak; 60 lakh sanctioned govt posts lying vacant: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Questioning where the budget has gone for these sanctioned posts, Gandhi said it is the right of youth to know about it.Earlier this week as well, he had raised the issue of vacancy in government posts while asserting that job aspirants have been desperate and paying the price for administrative incompetence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:07 IST
Unemployment at its peak; 60 lakh sanctioned govt posts lying vacant: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
The MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh Saturday tweeted a chart mentioning government jobs sector-wise. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing to raise the issue of unemployment, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said over 60 lakh sanctioned central and state government posts are vacant in various sectors when joblessness is at its highest level in three decades.

The MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh Saturday tweeted a chart mentioning government jobs sector-wise.

''While crores of youth are frustrated and disappointed due to non-availability of recruitment, there are 60 lakh 'sanctioned posts' vacant in the country if 'government figures' are to be believed,'' Gandhi said.

These statistics are startling when unemployment is at its highest level in three decades, he said. Questioning where the budget has gone for these sanctioned posts, Gandhi said it is the right of youth to know about it.

Earlier this week as well, he had raised the issue of vacancy in government posts while asserting that job aspirants have been desperate and paying the price for administrative incompetence. Gandhi had openly come out in support of protesting farmers against the now-repealed three farm laws, while his party-led government at the Centre was defending the laws. He has been taking stands on people-centric issues which are not in line with the BJP's official position. The three-time Lok Sabha MP was also not seen campaigning for his party during the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Gandhi scion was once BJP's national general secretary and perceived as its prominent youth face especially in Uttar Pradesh politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022