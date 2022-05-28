Left Menu

BJP MLA threatens to stage demo over 'delay' in KPSC exam results

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:25 IST
BJP MLA threatens to stage demo over 'delay' in KPSC exam results
  • Country:
  • India

Criticising the alleged delay in announcing date for evaluation of the civil service exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) last year, a senior BJP MLA has warned that he would hold protest outside the commission’s main gate here on May 31.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, KPSC chairperson and its secretary, former minister S Suresh Kumar alleged that there is no information provided to the candidates whether the evaluation process of the exam has commenced or not.

In the letter, a copy of which was shared with the media, Kumar said the candidates have not received any information on the evaluation so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022