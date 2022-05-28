BJP MLA threatens to stage demo over 'delay' in KPSC exam results

Criticising the alleged delay in announcing date for evaluation of the civil service exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) last year, a senior BJP MLA has warned that he would hold protest outside the commission’s main gate here on May 31.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, KPSC chairperson and its secretary, former minister S Suresh Kumar alleged that there is no information provided to the candidates whether the evaluation process of the exam has commenced or not.

In the letter, a copy of which was shared with the media, Kumar said the candidates have not received any information on the evaluation so far.

