MP RS polls: Cong to re-nominate Vivek Tankha, says Nath
- Country:
- India
The Congress has finalised the name of Vivek Tankha for the Rajya Sabha polls slated for June 10, Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday.
Of the 11 RS seats from MP, eight are with the BJP and three with the Congress.
The tenure of Tankha, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, as well as BJP's MJ Akbar and Sampatiya Uike will be ending in June.
The BJP's RS members from MP comprise Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, L Murugan and Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as MJ Akbar, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash Soni, Sumer Singh Solanki and Sampatiya Uike.
The Congress' RS MPs include Tankha and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.
''Tankha will file his nomination papers on Monday,'' senior Congress leader KK Mishra said.
An MP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat official said the last date for filing nomination papers was May 31, while scrutiny of papers will take place on June 1 and last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congressmen, Indian Americans launch 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at US Capitol
Congress Chintan Shivir: Communal polarisation, farmers' issues, strengthening party to be discussed
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Udaipur to attend Chintan Shivir
2023 MP polls: Congress to issue 'Vachan Patra' for every district
Congress considering setting up 'assessment wing' to gauge performance of office bearers: Ajay Maken.