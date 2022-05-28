New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL22 PB-AAP-LD RAJYA SABHA Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney to be AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha from Punjab Chandigarh: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Saturday declared Padma Shri recipients Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney as its candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

DES6 PB-SECURITY Punjab Police withdraws security of political leaders, Takht jathedars, officers Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.

DES19 PB-JATHEDAR-SECURITY Akal Takth Jathedar's security cover restored but he refused to take it back, claims SGPC Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday claimed that the Punjab government had restored the security cover of the Akal Takht Jathedar following its partial withdrawal but he refused to take it back. DES36 UP-AKHILESH-SOCIALISM BJP people don't understand socialism, they need to read again: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday mocked the BJP, saying its leaders don't understand the concept of socialism and added that next time he visits the assembly he would carry a book on democracy, socialism and secularism for their benefit.

DES21 UP-MUSLIM BODY-BJP BJP govt protecting people spreading hatred against Muslims: Jamiat Ulama Deoband (UP): A Deoband-based prominent Muslim body on Saturday accused the BJP government of protecting people engaged in poisoning the majority community’s mind in the country.

DES35 UP-SAKSHI MAHARAJ Videography survey of Gyanvapi complex exposed its reality: Sakshi Maharaj Gonda (UP): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said the court-mandated videography survey of the Varanasi’s Gyanvapi complex has ''exposed'' its reality, apparently referring to the claims that a Shivling was found there.

DES24 UKD-DHAMI-YOGI 'Chance for Champawat to lead from front,' Yogi tells people in Dhami's poll campaign Dehradun: It is an opportunity for Champawat to lead from the front in Uttarakhand’s growth journey, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he campaigned for his counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami in the assembly constituency that heads for a bypoll on May 31.

