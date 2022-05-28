AP people eager to send Jagan Mohan Reddy home, says TDP chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said people of Andhra Pradesh were vexed with the 'demonic' rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and were eagerly waiting to send the latter home soon.

In the same breath, the former Chief Minister accused the incumbent of ''looting'' Rs 1.75 lakh crore in his three-year-old rule in the name of welfare programmes and dubbed Reddy ''a curse to the state''.

Addressing a public meeting here marking the culmination of the TDP's two-day annual conclave Mahanadu, Naidu said the Jagan regime pushed the state into a debt-trap, borrowing Rs 8 lakh crore in three years.

''Liquor prices have been jacked up heavily and all that extra money is going into Reddy's pockets. He is earning Rs 5,000 crore annually only from liquor,'' the TDP chief alleged.

He went on to allege that industrialists were scared away from the state while the existing industries were forcibly acquired by the ruling YSR Congress leaders. Similarly, hundreds of acres of government lands have been illegally grabbed by the ruling party leaders, Chandrababu Naidu claimed.

Referring to the state capital Amaravati, he noted that his government spent thousands of crore to build the new city.

''But Reddy has left Amaravati in ruins, as a result of which Rs 3 lakh crore worth wealth that was supposed to accrue has evaporated,'' the former CM lamented.

''People are vexed with this 'raakshasa paalana' (demonic rule). They are eagerly waiting to send Reddy home and save the state. At the same time, the TDP has declared a war on the atrocities of the YSRC regime. We will stand by the people,'' he vowed.

Earlier, the TDP paid glowing tributes to its founder-president, the legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 99th birth anniversary.

''NTR was NTR. He had no match, be it in movies or politics. He founded the TDP, after having been a movie legend for over four decades, to serve the society. We have to carry his ideals forward,'' Naidu said on the occasion.

He said the party would organise various programmes through the year to commemorate the birth centenary year of the legend.

