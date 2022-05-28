Left Menu

BJP's youth wing stages protest against unemployment in Bengal, TMC hits back

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists held a dharna at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the central part of the city in protest against alleged corruption, nepotism and irregularities in the recruitment of state government jobs.BJYM state president Indranil Khan accused the TMC government of failing to create job opportunities in the last 11 years of its rule.

The BJYM- the youth wing of the BJP- on Saturday staged a protest in the city against the ''rising unemployment'' in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists held a dharna at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the central part of the city in protest against alleged corruption, nepotism and irregularities in the recruitment of state government jobs.

BJYM state president Indranil Khan accused the TMC government of failing to create job opportunities in the last 11 years of its rule. ''The state government has failed to create job opportunities and bring in new industries. It has indulged in corrupt practices and nepotism during the recruitment of government jobs,'' Khan said while addressing the protest rally.

The TMC, however, asked the BJP to first look into the ''declining employment rate'' across the country under the rule of the NDA government at the Centre.

''The BJP, before blaming us, should answer the reason why the unemployment rates across the country are rising,'' TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

