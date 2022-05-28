Left Menu

IAS couple row: AAP MLAs slam Anurag Thakur for remarks against Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 23:36 IST
IAS couple row: AAP MLAs slam Anurag Thakur for remarks against Delhi govt
  • Country:
  • India

After Union minister Anurag Thakur took on the Delhi government for not taking any action against the IAS couple over their alleged misuse of a sports stadium here, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on Saturday accused the minister of “shamelessly” telling white lies in front of everyone.

Reacting sharply to the sports minister's remark, the Uttam Nagar MLA took to Twitter and claimed that Thakur made the comment even though he knew that the Delhi government did not have the power to take any action against an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Echoeing similar views, AAP MLA from Narela, Sharad Chauhan asked Balyan to ''enhance the minister's knowledge''. The AAP legislators' reaction came after Thakur, while addressing an event in Pune, said the Delhi government failed to act against the IAS couple over their alleged misuse of sports stadium in the national capital, but the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred them to give a strong message that such facilities are meant for sportspersons. “Anurag Thakur is mentally malnourished. He is there in politics because of his father, otherwise he is not worthy of even being a councillor. He is a shameless person,” Balyan tweeted in Hindi. “It is known to him that the Delhi government does not have the power to take any action against an IAS officer, yet he is shamelessly telling white lies in front of everyone,” he added. Continuing the tirade against the minister, Chauhan tweeted in Hindi, “@AAPNareshBalyan Sir, please enhance his excellency's knowledge a bit.” The Centre had on Thursday shunted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by them. Khirwar was then posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi. PTI PK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency push; French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea and more

Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency pu...

 Global
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022