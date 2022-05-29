Left Menu

Start preparing for 2024 LS polls, target winning 75 seats in UP: Adityanath to BJP workers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 13:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked BJP workers to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and move forward with the target of winning 75 out of the state's 80 seats.

In 2019, the BJP had won 62 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal(S) registered victory in two seats.

''We have to prepare the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from now only. We should move ahead with the target of winning 75 seats,'' Adityanath said at the BJP's one-day state executive meeting in Lucknow.

This was the first state executive meeting of the BJP after the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

''With the help of people and by dint of our hard work during Covid, we got better results in the assembly polls. ''In the 2024 general elections, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have to march ahead with the target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Congratulating Modi for completing eight years as prime minister, Adityanath said with the 2024 roadmap, the BJP will succeed in its achieving its target.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh congratulated PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and senior party leaders and people of the state for the party's victory in the assembly polls.

