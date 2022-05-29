Azam Khan admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for routine check-up: Sources
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday for a routine medical check-up, sources said.
He was admitted in the Medicine Department, they said.
''He is doing fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up,'' a source said.
Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in a cheating case.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand bans VIP Darshan for Char Dham Yatra
12th HI Sub Jr Men National C'ship: Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh register win in semi-finals
Uttarakhand CM Dhami attends Bhadraj Mela, prays for well-being of state at Bhadraj Devta temple
Uttarakhand: SDRF team rescues youth trapped in swamp of Tehri Dam
CM Dhami seeks suggestions for Uttarakhand Budget 2022-23 at pre-budget dialogue