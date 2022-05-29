Left Menu

Azam Khan admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for routine check-up: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:30 IST
Azam Khan admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for routine check-up: Sources
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday for a routine medical check-up, sources said.

He was admitted in the Medicine Department, they said.

''He is doing fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up,'' a source said.

Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022