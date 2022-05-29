Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in UP BJP working committee

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working committee on Sunday morning, said the sources. The meeting was held to discuss the preparations for celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight years in office and the strategy for the upcoming by-polls to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha biennial elections, and the Legislative Council polls, added the sources.

About 600 party officials attended the meeting including Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, State President and minister Swatantra Dev Singh, State General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Sunil Bansal, and National Vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party. Radha Mohan Singh. The meeting was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Center.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission released the schedule for the bypolls to the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in five states and Delhi. The bypolls will be held in Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi on June 23 and the counting of votes will take place on June 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the biennial elections for 57 seats of the Rajya Sabha in May.

Biennial elections to the 57 seats of Rajya Sabha (Council of States) spread across 15 states will be held on June 10, said the Election Commission of India on Thursday. The states where these biennial elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana. (ANI)

