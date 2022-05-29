Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in UP BJP working committee

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working committee on Sunday morning, said the sources.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:01 IST
Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in UP BJP working committee
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working committee on Sunday morning, said the sources. The meeting was held to discuss the preparations for celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight years in office and the strategy for the upcoming by-polls to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha biennial elections, and the Legislative Council polls, added the sources.

About 600 party officials attended the meeting including Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, State President and minister Swatantra Dev Singh, State General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Sunil Bansal, and National Vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party. Radha Mohan Singh. The meeting was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Center.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission released the schedule for the bypolls to the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in five states and Delhi. The bypolls will be held in Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi on June 23 and the counting of votes will take place on June 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the biennial elections for 57 seats of the Rajya Sabha in May.

Biennial elections to the 57 seats of Rajya Sabha (Council of States) spread across 15 states will be held on June 10, said the Election Commission of India on Thursday. The states where these biennial elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022