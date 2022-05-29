Shortly before 'Mann Ki Baat', Gehlot asks PM to appeal for peace in monthly address
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday targeted the BJP over incidents of communal violence and asked Narendra Modi to appeal for peace in his 'Mann Ki Baat', shortly before the prime minister's monthly broadcast.
''Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of all opposition parties, intellectuals, journalists, writers and all citizens who want to live a peaceful life are asking you to make an appeal for peace amid an atmosphere of tension across the country in the ''Mann Ki Baat'' program today,'' Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.
''Today, there is an atmosphere of tension in the entire country and in the name of religion, riots are taking place every day. In such a situation, your appeal in the public will have an effect. Please convey that everything can be tolerated except communalism and violence,'' he said in another tweet.
The prime minister convened the 89th episode of his monthly radio address on Sunday, three days after he completed eight years in office.
