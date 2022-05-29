Left Menu

Erdogan says won't let 'terrorism-supporting' countries enter NATO -media

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 16:54 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI
President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's talks last week with Finnish and Swedish delegations were not at the "expected level" and Ankara cannot say yes to "terrorism-supporting" countries entering NATO, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Sunday.

Turkey has objected to Sweden and Finland joining the NATO alliance and Erdogan was cited as telling reporters on his return from his trip on Saturday to Azerbaijan: "they are not honest or sincere".

"For as long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we definitely cannot say 'yes' to countries which support terrorism entering NATO," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

