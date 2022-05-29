Left Menu

Sidhu Moosewala shot and injured in Punjab's Mansa

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:41 IST
Sidhu Moosewala shot and injured in Punjab's Mansa
Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was seriously injured after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

The police said that Moosewala has suffered bullet injuries. Further details are awaited.

The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

