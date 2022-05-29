Support AAP to make your kids doctors, engineers; side with others to make them goons: Kejriwal tells Kurukshetra rally

Those who want to make their children doctors and engineers should support the AAP and those who want them to become goons, rioters and rapists should side with its rival parties, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said here on Sunday.

Addressing the first state-level meeting in Haryana ahead of the June 19 urban civic body polls, the Delhi chief minister made the exhortation without naming either of the AAP’s rival parties.

Claiming to have ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and improved the conditions of schools and hospitals in the national capital, Kejriwal also said his party wants to replicate the same in Haryana.

“I want to ask those who want their children to be engineers and doctors and lawyers to come with us and those who want their children to be goons, rioters and rapists, to go with them,” Kejriwal said in an apparent attack on the BJP-led Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state.

Exhorting people to root out the Khattar regime, Kejriwal dwelt upon his claims of improved conditions of government schools in Delhi and said children of the poor alone used to study in government schools earlier in Delhi.

He said the condition of schools in the national capital earlier was as bad as what is now in Haryana and only the children of the poor used to study there.

“But now the rich people too are sending their wards to government schools (in Delhi),” he said while talking about the visit of Melania Trump, the wife of the then US President Donald Trump, to a government school in Delhi.

After studying in government schools in Delhi, children of the poor are now becoming doctors, engineers and lawyers, he claimed, while promising to “transform” Haryana’s government schools as well.

Kejriwal was addressing the first state-level rally here in Krukshetra ahead of the June 19 polls for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

Claiming to have ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal talked of the recent sacking and arrest of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges.

“We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well,” he said seeking people’s support for the AAP in the 2024 assembly elections and daring the BJP to fight it with Khattar as its chief ministerial candidate.

“We are an honest party,” he claimed, adding he would take action even against his son if does any wrong and asked rival parties if they have ever taken any action against corrupt people in their outfits.

In an evident attack on the BJP, Kejriwal, without naming it, said, “Their people ran their vehicles over farmers in Uttar Pradesh and then they hired big lawyers to save those who did it.” Either they indulge in hooliganism or honour those who indulge in hooliganism and riot, he said alleging that a few days ago, some “goons” who attacked his house in Delhi, were honoured.

A Haryana native, Kejriwal also sought to strike a rapport with the people of the state.

“I feel it good when people call me 'Haryana ka Lal'. Haryana is my janam bhoomi,” he said.

Speaking in the Haryanvi dialect, Kejriwal claimed he only knows how to work for people’s welfare and has no skill of doing politics.

“Main seedha-saadha chhora hun. Manne kaam karna aawe, mere se kitna kaam karva lo (I am a simple man, knowing only how to work. Get done as much work as you want from me),” he said.

Referring to a storm in Kurukshetra on Saturday, Kejriwal said, “It is a good sign. It came from Punjab and Delhi and now a big storm is coming in Haryana too.” Targeting the Khattar government, Kejriwal asked how many jobs were given in the last seven years in Haryana.

He claimed that in the last seven years, his government in Delhi gave jobs to 12 lakh people and has a plan to give 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years. “They will never give jobs to your children because they need unemployed goons for their party. They will teach your children hooliganism,” said Kejriwal.

Hitting out at the Khattar government over the alleged leaks of question papers for the exams for some government jobs, Kejriwal asked, “Khattar Saab, You cannot even get exams conducted properly, how will you run the government?” “They cannot get papers conducted, cannot build schools and hospitals. Root them out as an honest party (AAP) has come,” said Kejriwal.

He also appealed to the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open Army recruitments which have not been done since 2020.

He said some reporters asked him which outfit his party will ally with.

“I do not know how to forge alliances. I will ally with 130 crore people of the country to make AAP number one in the world,'' said Kejriwal.

