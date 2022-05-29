Left Menu

AAP tinkering with security issues for cheap publicity: Sunil Jakhar on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Sunil Jakhar, who quit Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, on Sunday termed the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala "shocking", and said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Adami Party government in the state should be held accountable.

Sunil Jakhar, who quit Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, on Sunday termed the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala "shocking", and said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Adami Party government in the state should be held accountable. Jakhar claimed that the AAP tinkered with security to "gain cheap publicity".

Notably, the Punjabi singer was shot dead a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police, along with 424 others. Taking to Twitter, Jakhar said, "Murder of Sidhu Moosewala is utterly shocking. Aam Adami Party must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity." Jhakar tagged Bhagwant Mann in the tweet.

Moose Wala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday and was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

