Mehbooba says Centre fears unity of PAGD alliance

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said it is no rocket science to understand why NC president Farooq Abdullah was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate as she said the Centre ''fears'' the unity of leaders of the PAGD alliance. “Is there a need to say anything? Do you need rocket science to understand why Farooq sahib has been summoned? ''The Government of India fears the Gupkar Alliance. They fear that if we come together, their sinister plan about Jammu and Kashmir will fail,” she told reporters here when asked to comment on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summon to Abdullah, who is also the president of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Mehbooba noted that political parties in Jammu and Kashmir will have to find their space in such a situation to defeat “their nefarious designs”. “We have to work in the space there is. We tried many a times to protest against the excesses, but you know, my (residence) gates are locked. I wanted to visit the home of a Kashmiri Pandit who was injured, but I am not allowed. We will have to find our space in this situation and defeat their nefarious designs. They (Centre) will not allow any other space to us. They fear our political activities. They did not leave anything to defame us,” she said.

The PDP leader underlined the need to get united and “resist” as there was “a danger that they will try to erase our existence”. “The orders that are coming from Delhi after August 5, 2019, it seems our jobs and lands resources are for sale. So, unless we get united and resist, there is a danger that they will try to erase our existence,” she said. She added that the Centre was making tall claims across the world that everything is fine in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370, but the ground situation has not improved. “You cover someone’s mouth with tape and shackle them, then say he is not shouting. How will he shout? The way the blood is being shed in Kashmir -- be it Rahul Bhat, Saifullah Qadri, Shoaib Ganie or Amreen Bhat -- such incidents are taking place on a daily basis,” she said.

The former chief minister also claimed that the BJP's policies were pushing the Kashmiri youth towards militancy.

“Everyday, youth are leaving their homes because of the atmosphere the BJP has created and are joining militancy because of the anger. Then they are killed after a few days. So, everywhere the blood of Kashmiris is being spilled -- be it Muslims, Hindus or Sikhs. “Perhaps, it is because of this bloodshed, the BJP is getting votes in the rest of the country by telling the people what they are doing in Kashmir. But, this policy will not work and they will have to work on the healing touch policy of (former PM) (A B) Vajpayee and (former chief minister) Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed),” she said.

Mehbooba said her government had withdrawn FIRs against many youth, but they are now being arrested and sent to outside jails. “The parents of these youth are poor and cannot go to meet them there. When we (PAGD leaders) met the L-G (Manoj Sinha) over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, I told him that his policy in J-K that if someone says something, he is arrested... I told him that if he does not change this policy, then the situation in J-K will not improve,” she said. About a resolution passed by the Jamiat-Ulama-Hind against the uniform civil code, she said it was good that the Muslims in the country were getting united.

“They have put forward their view point. The situation in the country is worsening. Questions are being raised on mosques, they are talking about Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar. In such a situation, if our people, the Muslims, are getting united, it is a good thing as there should be discussions,” she said.

Mehbooba also said courts should take suo motto notice of the 'derogatory' remarks by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. PTI SSB SRY

